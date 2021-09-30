‘Ridiculous that Kejriwal has to come to Punjab': Badal takes jibe at AAP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief on Thursday criticised Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after the latter made six promises to the people of Punjab ahead of the polls next year. While Kejriwal is trying to project the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a serious contender in the Punjab legislative assembly elections which are due next year, SAD president ‘ridiculed’ that the AAP has to send a major leader from Delhi to promise better reforms and questioned if there is a ‘lack’ of local AAP leaders.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced his second guarantee today for Punjab. I find it ridiculous that he comes to Punjab and says that these are guarantees given by the Delhi chief minister. Is there no leader left in the AAP here, someone who can say that they're Punjabi, live in Punjab and it is their guarantee?” the former Punjab chief minister Badal said at a press conference.

Kejriwal announced a set of measures related to the healthcare sector that his party would implement if voted to power in Punjab. “The condition in Punjab’s government hospitals is so bad that people are forced to go to private hospitals where they are looted. In the government hospitals of the state, people are facing problems with regard to medicines, availability of doctors and better equipment,” Kejriwal said.

He said that people in Punjab will be given free and better treatment in government hospitals and the hospitals will also be brought at par with private hospitals. He also said that people incurring expenses on operations up to ₹10-15 lakh will also avail the services free of cost. He also said that citizens will receive a health card containing all health-related information of that particular individual and ‘Pind Clinics’, which are modelled after Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics, will be set up across the state.