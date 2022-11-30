Right to Service Act: UT notifies changes in public services, designated officers

To streamline the implementation of the Right to Service Act, the UT administration on Tuesday notified changes in the public services, designated officers, first appellate authorities, second appellate authorities and the stipulated time limits.

At the deputy commissioner’s office’s revenue branch, now income certificates will have to be provided within 30 days. The first appellate authority is the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and the second appellate authority is the DC.

Similarly, at the sub-registrar office, the registration of documents and instruments under the Indian Registration Act, 1908, will have to be completed within the day. The designated officer is the sub-registrar, first appellate authority is the registrar, and the second appellate authority is inspector general of registration.

In the labour department, the registration of establishments employing migrant workmen under The Interstate Migrant Workmen Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, must be done in 30 days. The designated officer is labour commissioner, first appellate is the secretary, labour; and second appellate is the UT adviser. Any amendment in the registration must be made within 21 days.

The registration of shop and commercial establishments under the Punjab Shop and Commercial Establishment Act, 1958 must also be done in a day. The designated officer for the same is labour inspector; first appellate is assistant labour commissioner and second appellate is labour commissioner.

The excise and taxation department will also have to register brand and labels within 30 days. The designated officer is the collector, first appellate is excise and taxation commissioner and second appellate is secretary excise and taxation. Now, the excise verification certificate must be issued by the excise and taxation department in 5 days. The designated officer for the same is the excise and taxation inspector; first appellate is excise and taxation officer and second appellate is assistant excise and taxation commissioner.

The stipulated time limit fixed for delivery of services will start from the date of application along with all the requisite documents, correct and complete in all respects.