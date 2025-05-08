Rising India-Pak tensions trigger panic buying in Punjab

Following India’s counter-terror strikes under Operation Sindoor, panic buying broke out in most parts of Punjab on Wednesday, with the border districts witnessing the most intense response. Rush at grocery shops in Amritsar following India’s counter-terror strikes. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Fearing possible escalation and retaliation, residents in the border districts scrambled to stock up on essentials, with anxiety also spreading to other districts in Doaba and Malwa, triggering similar scenes of hoarding and market rush.

In Ferozepur and Fazilka, long queues were seen outside grocery shops, utility stores, pharmacies and petrol pumps, as people rushed to secure daily-use goods and fuel amid growing uncertainty.

“There’s a lot of anxiety among the people. Everyone is worried about what might happen next,” said Vikas Mittal, a local petrol pump owner.

He shared that fuel sales had tripled compared to normal, and demand for groceries, vegetables and medicines had surged.

Pharmacies reported a spike in purchases of painkillers, diabetic medications and antibiotics, reflecting concerns about potential shortages in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a joint security operation was launched at the Ferozepur Cantonment railway station to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

The operation, conducted in coordination with RPF personnel and the Anti-Sabotage Team, involved thorough inspections of key areas, including platforms, parking zones, the railway yard, parcel office, booking counters, and all incoming and outgoing trains. Passengers were also screened under strict security protocols.

Authorities urged the public to remain calm and cooperate fully with security procedures.

“The situation is under control, and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of citizens,” assured Deepshikha Sharma, deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate, Ferozepur.

The ripple effect of panic reached the Doaba region as well—comprising Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur—where residents made a beeline for vegetables, fruits, flour and milk at markets.

Huge crowds were reported at grocery stores and wheat flour mills, and vegetable markets were emptied out within hours. “We kept telling people not to panic, but they continued to stockpile vegetables,” said Tarsem Singh, a vendor in Jalandhar.

Ravinder Singh, a local resident, expressed, “Anything can happen in the coming days. So my family told me to buy groceries, vegetables and flour in bulk.”

Similar scenes prevailed in Ludhiana also, with the Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association reporting a 60% jump in petrol and diesel sales compared to typical days.

Association chairman Ashok Sachdeva assured that there was no shortage of fuel, so people should avoid panic buying.

Residents thronged markets to stockpile onions and potatoes, known for their longer shelf life. Gurwinder Singh, a commission agent (aarthiya), confirmed the uptick, citing increased demand for these vegetables. “On average, Ludhiana consumes around 300 tonnes of onions and 250 tonnes of potatoes daily. But lately, we’re seeing regular customers, who usually buy in small quantities, purchasing bulk supplies,” he said.

(With inputs from Navrajdeep Singh and Tarsem Singh Deogan)