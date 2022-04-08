RITES delivers presentation on tricity’s comprehensive mobility plan
M/s RITES Limited delivered a presentation on the study progress of Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for tricity in the presence of UT adviser and administrator.
The presentation covered the study progress, land use parameters, primary surveys and its utilisation, parking management measures and service level benchmark for the tricity.
The comprehensive traffic and travel surveys including household surveys are in progress. Based on the survey data analysis, RITES will submit an interim report for the study by the end of May, 2022.
Transport secretary, municipal corporation commissioner, senior superintendent of police (traffic), chief architect, chief engineer, Punjab and Haryana chief town planner also attended the meeting
Haryana man arrested in Chandigarh for cyber fraud
Two weeks after a Burail village resident lost ₹72,101 in an online credit card fraud, the cyber crime branch of UT police arrested the accused on Wednesday. His arrest came following the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh on March 24. Singh had alleged that on January 8, he got a phone call from a man claiming to be an employee of Bajaj Finserve.
Ludhiana industrialist attacked with rods; SUV damaged
A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the SUV of an industrialist with the intention of abducting him near the national highway on April 5, Sahnewal police said on Thursday. The driver of the industrialist, Sandeep Jain, 33, told the police that on Tuesday evening, at least seven assailants attacked him with iron rods and sticks, and vandalised his Ford Endeavour. He claimed that the accused wanted to kidnap him.
Ludhiana: Three men booked for sharing objectionable content online
The FIRs have been registered following the tip-off from CyberTipline. Samrala police have booked Amritpal Singh of Mushkabad for sharing a video containing objectionable content related to children on Instagram on August 6, 2020. Similarly, Paramvir Singh of Manupur had shared objectionable content on his Facebook account on January 25, 2021. Even sharing a video having pornography content can land one in jail, Khanna added.
‘So that don’t commit suicide’: MP cop on stripping journalist, 7 others
Bhopal: A 36-year-old journalist on Thursday alleged that he and seven others were stripped and thrashed at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, after they were arrested for staging a protest against the arrest of a theatre artist. Police, however, said that Tiwari and seven others were arrested as they were creating a ruckus in the police station.
Ludhiana: Residents who dumped waste at councillor’s office booked for rioting, theft
A day after residents of Manjit Nagar dumped waste at the office of ward number 47 councillor Priya Kaira in Abdullapur Basti area, the Model Town police on Thursday booked four of them by name, along with other unidentified persons, for rioting, theft, and trespass. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Kaira's personal assistant Deep Singh. A video of the act was also widely circulated on social media platforms.
