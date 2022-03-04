Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RITES to submit interim report on Chandigarh’s mobility plan in May

The Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) will submit its interim report on the Chandigarh comprehensive mobility plan in May this year
The work for preparation of Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Chandigarh tricity was allotted to RITES Limited in December last year. (HT File)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 03:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) will submit its interim report on the Chandigarh comprehensive mobility plan in May this year.

RITES on Thursday submitted the progress made so far in the formulation of the report and made a presentation of the inception report in a meeting chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal, which was approved. The work for preparation of Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Chandigarh tricity was allotted to RITES Limited in December last year.

The inception report consisted of study progress, objectives and methodology; existing transport scenario, primary surveys and their proposed locations, survey data analysis and its inferences for the tricity.

RITES will start the work on comprehensive traffic and travel survey in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali by the next week. Based on the survey data analysis, the interim report will be submitted by May 2022.

RITES has been tasked with updating the data of its 2009 report and preparing the plan as per the latest guidelines of the Union ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH). It will conduct scenario analysis of mobility options in different sectors and then submit which mass rapid transport system (MRTS) is the best suited for tricity.

RITES will also offer options to integrate mobility plan with land use plan and determine the optimal mix of multi-modal public transport network.

The city has the highest per capita ownership of cars and a large volume of inter-state traffic passes through it, leading to acute traffic problems. The comprehensive mobility plan is to resolve this burgeoning problem.

