Rival gangs fire shots at each other in Ludhiana
In yet another instance of deteriorating law and order in the city, members of the Shubham Mota Gang clashed with the Vishal Gill and Nanna gangs in Sector 32 on Sunday evening. Residents said they fired shots at each other and hurled bricks.
Police have lodged an FIR and initiated investigation. Investigating officer Satbir Singh said the suspects are yet to be identified. He said that members of the rival gangs got into an argument at a ground in front of BCM School in Sector 32 and started abusing each other.
They first started throwing bricks and stones at each other. Residents of the area asked them to stop, but after some of the suspects took out their weapons and opened fire, they panicked and ran for cover.
Police said that three rounds were fired, but the residents claimed that they had heard the sound of several bullet shots.
On reaching the spot, police checked CCTV footage and lodged and lodged an FIR, said assistant commissioner of police Gurdev Singh.
The case was registered against unidentified accused under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25,27,54, 59 of the Arms Act.
Shinde forms new Sena national executive, retains Uddhav Thackeray as party president
Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday anointed himself as the chief leader or 'mukhya neta' of the Shiv Sena and also announced a new national executive of the party comprising the rebels. Uddhav Thackeray, however, continues to be the Shiv Sena President in Shinde's new national executive. The Supreme Court is slated to hear a clutch of petitions filed by warring Sena factions this Wednesday.
Bhupinder Singh, he of the soulful voice, dies at 82
Mumbai That distinct voice will continue to live on in our memories. One clearly remembers R.D. Burman's composition 'Beeti Na Bitai Raina' in the 1972 film Parichay. Lata Mangeshkar sang for Jaya Bhaduri, and after her melodious part, Bhupinder sang for Sanjeev Kumar, shown to be ailing. He had been suffering from health complications for some time. As a boy, Bhupinder learnt his early music lessons from his a trained vocalist, father Natha Singh.
Prayagraj: 533 differently-abled girl students of govt primary schools to get stipend
A stipend of Rs 2,000 each will be given to 533 differently-abled girls studying in government-run primary and upper primary schools of the district. These students will get Rs 200 per month for a maximum period of 10 months. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari and district coordinator, inclusive education, Shraddha Gobrele have issued instructions to all the block education officers (BEOs) in this regard, informed a senior basic education department official.
Drunk cook’s bomb hoax keeps police busy for 12 hrs
Mumbai: A 35-year-old inebriated cook on Saturday night sent the Mumbai police on a wild goose chase by sending a message to the control room that some anti-social elements were planning to plant bombs at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The bomb detection and disposal squad of the Mumbai police was then compelled to conduct a thorough search at the race course only to find out later that it was a hoax call.
One more held for smuggling guns through Delhi airport
Days after a Gurugram-based couple was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, Delhi Police on Monday said they arrested the man's brother, who had been on the run. Delhi Police public relations officer deputy commissioner of police Suman Nalwa identified Singh as a resident of Gurugram, Manjit Singh, who was arrested on the basis of a tip off from Dwarka's Sector 9 from under a Metro bridge.
