Rival gangs fire shots at each other in Ludhiana

In yet another instance of deteriorating law and order in the city, members of the Shubham Mota Gang clashed with the Vishal Gill and Nanna gangs in Sector 32 on Sunday evening. Residents said they fired shots at each other and hurled bricks.

Police have lodged an FIR and initiated investigation. Investigating officer Satbir Singh said the suspects are yet to be identified. He said that members of the rival gangs got into an argument at a ground in front of BCM School in Sector 32 and started abusing each other.

They first started throwing bricks and stones at each other. Residents of the area asked them to stop, but after some of the suspects took out their weapons and opened fire, they panicked and ran for cover.

Police said that three rounds were fired, but the residents claimed that they had heard the sound of several bullet shots.

On reaching the spot, police checked CCTV footage and lodged and lodged an FIR, said assistant commissioner of police Gurdev Singh.

The case was registered against unidentified accused under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25,27,54, 59 of the Arms Act.