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Rivalry over girl behind Kathua murder, teen arrested: Police

The accused Parth Verma, alias Sumit, 19, of ward no. 9, Kathua, killed the victim over a love rivalry, police said

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:08 am IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
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Kathua police have arrested a 19-year-old youth, for the brutal murder of Nakul Singh, 18, and serious injury of his minor brother, Nikhil Singh, 16, inside their ward no. 10 home on May 6, said officials on Friday.

Nakul was found dead while Nikhil critically injured in their house by their mother when she returned from office around 5pm. (File)

The accused Parth Verma, alias Sumit, 19, of ward no. 9, Kathua, killed the victim over a love rivalry, they said.

Addressing media persons in Kathua, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohita Sharma said, “Parth allegedly bludgeoned Nakul to death with a cricket bat inside the victim’s house over love rivalry. They liked the same girl.”

Nakul was found dead while Nikhil critically injured in their house by their mother when she returned from office around 5pm. They were taken to a hospital where Nakul was declared brought dead and his critically injured younger brother is on ventilator at AIIMS, Vijaypur.

Kathua police had registered a case under sections 103(murder), 109(attempt to murder), 333(house-trespass), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigation was taken up.

She said the case was cracked using technical surveillance, including tracking the missing mobile phone of the deceased. “Justice will be delivered only through conviction,” the SSP said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rivalry over girl behind Kathua murder, teen arrested: Police
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