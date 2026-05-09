Rivalry over girl behind Kathua murder, teen arrested: Police

Kathua police have arrested a 19-year-old youth, for the brutal murder of Nakul Singh, 18, and serious injury of his minor brother, Nikhil Singh, 16, inside their ward no. 10 home on May 6, said officials on Friday. Nakul was found dead while Nikhil critically injured in their house by their mother when she returned from office around 5pm. (File)

The accused Parth Verma, alias Sumit, 19, of ward no. 9, Kathua, killed the victim over a love rivalry, they said.

Addressing media persons in Kathua, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohita Sharma said, “Parth allegedly bludgeoned Nakul to death with a cricket bat inside the victim’s house over love rivalry. They liked the same girl.”

Nakul was found dead while Nikhil critically injured in their house by their mother when she returned from office around 5pm. They were taken to a hospital where Nakul was declared brought dead and his critically injured younger brother is on ventilator at AIIMS, Vijaypur.

Kathua police had registered a case under sections 103(murder), 109(attempt to murder), 333(house-trespass), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigation was taken up.

“During examination of the crime scene, mobile phone of the victim was found missing. Several suspects were detained for questioning and the call detail records were analysed. During interrogation Parth confessed to the crime,” she said.

Sharma further informed that the cell phone was recovered on Parth’s disclosure in the presence of a magistrate.

“On May 6, Parth visited Nakul at his house around 10.40 am and they got into an heated arguments over the girl. Around 12.40 pm a scuffle broke out between the two that escalated into an altercation. During which, Parth, in a fit of rage, picked up a cricket bat lying nearby and hit Nakul on his head, causing him to collapse,” said the SSP.

“In the meantime, Nikhil returned from school. Fearing for his life and in a bid to eliminate any eye-witness, Parth used the same bat and hit Nikhil multiple times causing him serious injuries before fleeing from the house,” she added.

She said the case was cracked using technical surveillance, including tracking the missing mobile phone of the deceased. “Justice will be delivered only through conviction,” the SSP said.