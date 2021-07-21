Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rivers in spate after heavy rainfall in J&K, 1 killed in wall collapse
chandigarh news

Rivers in spate after heavy rainfall in J&K, 1 killed in wall collapse

A man who was trapped in a flashflood in Tawi River was rescued; border areas in Kathua, Hiranagar, Samba, Pargwal and Akhnoor sectors were flooded
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:30 AM IST
HT Image

Rivers and rivulets were in spate while low-lying areas were inundated as Jammu and Kashmir received incessant rainfall for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Border areas in Kathua, Hiranagar, Samba, Pargwal and Akhnoor sectors were also flooded. A 55-year-old man, Dhani Ram, an employee of the municipal council in Rajouri died instantly after a compound wall of the army’s signal regiment collapsed at the Old Bus Stand area amid rainfall,” said a police officer.

A man who was trapped in a flashflood in Tawi River was also rescued in Jammu. In Jammu, city roads remained waterlogged and the rain water entered many localities thereby causing immense hardship to residents. Electricity supply also remained affected in different parts of the city.

Shooting stones: Avoid Jammu-Srinagar highway, say police

Police have advised people to avoid travel on the 278-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway as heavy rainfall had triggered shooting stones between the Panthial and Magerkote stretch.

Chopper service from the Katra base camp of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to Sanji Chhat in Trikuta hills was also suspended for an hour due to dense fog.

“Katra (in Jammu division) recorded the highest rainfall (99mm).Expect a significant decrease in rainfall from Wednesday,” said director, meteorological department, Sonam Lotus.Jammu witnessed 44.3mm of rainfall, Batote 26.8mm, Gulmarg 23mm and Srinagar 5.2mm.

The weather office has predicted moderate to very heavy rain on Wednesday morning, with the likelihood of it affecting preparations for the festival of Eid-al-Adha, to be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday.

The weather office has asked people living at higher reaches to remain cautious while tourists and trekkers have been advised to avoid camping on mountain or riversides.

“The maximum day temperatures have fallen by at least 2 degrees in Kashmir and more in Jammu division,” an official of the meteorological department said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Woman fashions ‘jean suspenders’ for her injured horse and tweeple are impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP