Rivers in spate after heavy rainfall in J&K, 1 killed in wall collapse

Rivers and rivulets were in spate while low-lying areas were inundated as Jammu and Kashmir received incessant rainfall for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Border areas in Kathua, Hiranagar, Samba, Pargwal and Akhnoor sectors were also flooded. A 55-year-old man, Dhani Ram, an employee of the municipal council in Rajouri died instantly after a compound wall of the army’s signal regiment collapsed at the Old Bus Stand area amid rainfall,” said a police officer.

A man who was trapped in a flashflood in Tawi River was also rescued in Jammu. In Jammu, city roads remained waterlogged and the rain water entered many localities thereby causing immense hardship to residents. Electricity supply also remained affected in different parts of the city.

Shooting stones: Avoid Jammu-Srinagar highway, say police

Police have advised people to avoid travel on the 278-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway as heavy rainfall had triggered shooting stones between the Panthial and Magerkote stretch.

Chopper service from the Katra base camp of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to Sanji Chhat in Trikuta hills was also suspended for an hour due to dense fog.

“Katra (in Jammu division) recorded the highest rainfall (99mm).Expect a significant decrease in rainfall from Wednesday,” said director, meteorological department, Sonam Lotus.Jammu witnessed 44.3mm of rainfall, Batote 26.8mm, Gulmarg 23mm and Srinagar 5.2mm.

The weather office has predicted moderate to very heavy rain on Wednesday morning, with the likelihood of it affecting preparations for the festival of Eid-al-Adha, to be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday.

The weather office has asked people living at higher reaches to remain cautious while tourists and trekkers have been advised to avoid camping on mountain or riversides.

“The maximum day temperatures have fallen by at least 2 degrees in Kashmir and more in Jammu division,” an official of the meteorological department said.