Road construction for Zojila Tunnel causing landslides, claim locals

: The administration on Monday said that they will inquire into the causes of the landslide in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal after locals and affected families alleged that road construction and widening for Zojila Tunnel project was the reason for landslips in the area.

Officials said that at least five residential houses besides a few cow sheds came under a massive landslide on Sunday night at Rezin village in Ganderbal which also blocked the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Leh highway.

Deputy commissioner, Ganderbal Shyambir Singh said that five families have relocated to their relatives’ houses after their residences were damaged by the landslide.

“We have provided the families some essential commodities and immediate relief. The assessment of damage is going on,” Singh said.

He said that the clearance work on the highway was going on.

The affected families demanded rehabilitation from the government, saying the landslides were new to the area particularly after the construction of roads for Zojila Tunnel project.

“All this happened because of this tunnel construction. They widened roads here. We told them that it is dangerous but they didn’t pay heed. As it rained, it brought the whole mountain down,” said Mohammad Aslam, whose family had a narrow escape.

“At 6 pm in the evening, there was wind and I heard something. I brought my family and children out, but my house came under the landslide. I lost everything, including my four horses, 15 sheeps and three cows.”

On asked if road construction was the reason for the landslide, DC Shyambir Singh said that they will inquire into the causes of landslide.

Another local, Mohammad Sadiq said that the area has become landslide prone due to the road construction.

“Fortunately this happened during the evening. There would have been loss of lives if it had happened during the night. This new road goes to Gagangeer and this will continue to happen now. Currently, this is a narrow road, but when they will increase it to 100 feet, who can then live here. All these people should be rehabilitated,” he said.

