Road rage: 60-year-old trader dies after being ‘thrashed’ by 4 men

A 60-year-old man died after four car-borne men allegedly thrashed him following a road rage near Neema Wala Chowk on Friday. The victim objected to the rash driving after the accused reportedly hit his scooter with their car following which they thrashed him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim has been identified as Surinder Arora, 60, of Ranjeet Park, near Samrala Chowk. Surinder owned an inverter trading shop at Subhani Building Chowk. On Friday night, he was going back home with his grandson when a car hit his scooter.

Eyewitnesses said Surinder had told them that the car coming from the opposite direction hit his scooter following which he and his grandson fell on the road. When he objected to the rash driving, the accused indulged in a spat with him and started thrashing him. When people gathered there, the accused escaped from the spot.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, central) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said the occupants of the car had beaten up the elderly man, however, there was no major scuffle. After the incident, the man returned home with his grandson. Later, he complained of uneasiness and was taken to a private hospital on Chandigarh road where he died.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ACP added that there are no visible injuries on the body. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy. The autopsy report will ascertain the cause of death. The police have rounded up one of the occupants of the car.