Road rage: Biker, aides assault Kalka school principal after collision

In an alleged case of road rage, the principal of a school in Kalka was assaulted by a motorcyclist and his aides after a collision on Tuesday.

The victim, Nikhil Khurana, 40, the principal of Darshan Academy, Kalka, said that he stays in Pinjore and was on the way to the school on Tuesday morning when the incident took place.

He said that around 7.30am, when he reached Khera Sita Ram gurdwara in Kalka, a car suddenly appeared in front of his vehicle. To avoid collision, he applied the brakes following which a motorcycle that was tailing him rammed into his car from the back. Before he could gauge the situation, the motorcycle rider walked up to him, held him by the collar and started misbehaving with him.

Khurana said he managed to free himself and reach the school. But after some time, the motorcyclist turned up at the school with four to five youths, who started assaulting him. The principal said that the miscreants hit him on the head with a stick, besides slapping and punching him. Some of the school staff intervened and rescued him, but before leaving, the accused threatened to kill him and shut his school.

Khurana told the police that later, the youth who assaulted him were identified as Amandeep and Jaspreet of Old Kasauli Road, Khera Sita Ram Kalka.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt),148 (rioting),149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kalka police station on Monday.

