Road rage: Duo attacked with beer bottles, threatened at gunpoint in Panchkula

Police on Tuesday booked five unidentified men for attacking a resident of Kharar and his friend with a beer bottle and threatening them at gunpoint in a road rage incident in Panchkula on March 3. The victims were admitted at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for the injuries and approached the police after treatment. (Stock image)

The victim, Gurpreet Singh, told the police that he and his friend were attacked after he confronted a car driver for hitting his vehicle while reversing in the Sector 9 market.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gurpreet, who is into the business of sale and purchase of cars, said around 2.30 am on March 3, he along with his friend Parminder, was eating while seated inside a Toyota Fortuner outside KFC restaurant in Sector 9.

There, a Hyundai Verna hit their vehicle while reversing at high speed. On being confronted, the driver, along with his four accomplices, hurled abuses and assaulted them.

Gurpreet alleged that the accused proceeded to hit them on the head with beer bottles, before threatening them with a pistol and fleeing.

They were admitted at the civil hospital in Sector 6 for the injuries and approached the police after treatment, he added.

Acting on Gurpreet’s complaint, police booked the unidentified accused under Sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.