Road rage: Sikh man assaulted in Delhi, one arrested
New Delhi
A 24-year-old man was arrested following an incident of road rage in south Delhi’s Saket, police said on Sunday.
The complainant, a 33-year-old Sikh man, alleged that his turban fell off his head as he was assaulted by three people during a confrontation. Narender Singh, a resident of Khanpur, told the police that he was riding his scooter from Vasant Kunj towards Saket. Near Saket Metro station, a car hit his scooter. As he asked the people in the car to stop, there was a heated exchange of argument between the two parties, a police officer said.
This turned into a physical assault and Singh’s turban allegedly fell off. Soon, the three people in the car ran away from the spot leaving their vehicle behind. Singh was sent to Safdarjung Hospital where he was medically examined, deputy commissioner of police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said. His statement was recorded and a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, the DCP said. The officer said the car, which was found to be registered in the name of Shakti Sejwal, a resident of Lado Sarai, was impounded.
During inquiry, the car owner informed the police that it was being driven by his 24-year-old son Shobit. There were two other occupants in the car -- Shobit’s 28-year-old sister and another person who is yet to be identified, the DCP said. The others will be arrested soon, the police said.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics