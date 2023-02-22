Road safety, auto-rickshaw pick-up and drop-off points in focus Chandigarh DRSC meet

In a pilot project, UT will earmark pick-up and drop-off points for auto-rickshaws on the Madhya Marg. The decision was taken during a district road safety committee’s (DRSC) Tuesday meeting, held under the chairpersonship of the deputy commissioner.

The meeting also focussed on rectifying the black spots/accident-prone areas by using measures such as construction of table-tops, installation of cautionary traffic signages as well as improving the overall visibility on roads for the safety of road users and to prevent road fatalities.

The UT engineering department has intimated that they have constructed table-tops at three black spots locations, whereas the work is in progress on the remaining locations.

Some of the other key decisions taken included improving existing mid-block pedestrian crossings for the safety of the pedestrians across the city, provision of extreme left lanes for buses/trucks/taxis/commercial vehicles, physical segregation of cycle tracks marked on main carriageway roads where public footfall and volume of traffic is higher among others.

Notably, work regarding physical segregation of cycle tracks from Hira Singh Chowk towards the Lake turn on Vigyan Path and from the Lake turn up to Gurudwara Gursagar Sahib on Uttar Marg has been completed by affixing spring posts.

The departments concerned have been asked to implement decisions taken within stipulated time period on priority basis for the safety of the road users.