Robbers chop off man’s hand, decamp with tablet, 1,500 in Amritsar

Two bike-borne robbers chopped off a 35-year-old man’s hand and decamped with his bag containing a tablet and ₹1,500 at Naushehra Nangli village in Amritsar, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Akash Avenue area resident Plath Vishwas, who works with a private finance company, was returning after collecting the loan amount from the village.

A video shot soon after the incident shows the victim sitting alongside a road with one of his hands lying on the ground.

The victim was admitted to a private hospital, where his amputated hand was replanted, said Kambo station house officer Yadwinder Singh, adding that his condition is stable.

Police said they were scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the accused. A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 379-B (theft by force), 341 (wrongful restrain) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Kambo police station on Plath’s colleague Ankit Mittal.