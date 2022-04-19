Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Robbers decamp with 20 lakh from Hisar bank
chandigarh news

Robbers decamp with 20 lakh from Hisar bank

Four armed assailants robbed nearly ₹20 lakh from the Union Bank’s branch in Hisar’s Azad Nagar on Monday, police said
The robbery was caught on a CCTV camera. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Four armed assailants robbed nearly 20 lakh from the Union Bank’s branch in Hisar’s Azad Nagar on Monday, police said. The robbers snatched five mobile phones from bank employees and customers.

The branch is located on premises of CR Law College near the residence of Hisar divisional commissioner and judges on the Rajgarh Road in Hisar.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Kumar said the incident took place in the afternoon when four men arrived in a Brezza car and entered the bank.

“They snatched the gun of security personnel and took away cash from the bank as well as from customers who were present inside the bank. They stayed inside the bank for nearly 15 minutes. We have registered a case of under Sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act against them and started investigation into the matter,” the SP added.

