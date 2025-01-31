Menu Explore
Robbers strike at two filling stations in Machhiwara

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 31, 2025 10:01 PM IST

A gang of robbers allegedly looted two filling stations in Machhiwara area at gunpoint on Thursday and fled with nearly 75,000, officials said.

Police at the spot after robbery at a filling station in Machhiwara, Ludhiana, on Friday. (HT Photo)
Police said they are working to track the accused.

In the first incident, the robbers struck Benipal Kisan Seva Kendra on Samrala road.

According to the complaint, the robbers arrived in a white car, got fuel and paid. However, they shortly drew a pistol and threatened the employees.

The accused snatched 40,000. An employee carrying more cash escaped after pushing the robbers. Officials said the accused attempted to force another staff member into the filling station’s office to steal more cash but failed.

Shortly afterwards, the gang targeted Mahavira Filling Station near Kuhara Road in Adhiana village. Police said they assaulted the employees and fled with 35,000.

Machhiwara station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harvinder Singh said the robbers’ vehicle had been stolen from Moga district.

He said initial investigations suggest that the same gang has committed multiple crimes in Moga using a toy pistol. Police formed special teams to track the suspects.

