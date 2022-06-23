Robbers target army officer, kin in Ludhiana
An army officer from Jammu and Kashmir, his brother and elderly father were targeted by a gang of robbers on Tibba Road on Tuesday evening.
The victim, Shahid Ali, an army jawan from Kulgaon district in Jammu and Kashmir, said he was travelling to Delhi with his brother and 80-year-old father Ali Mahomed Malik in their Maruti Baleno car.
They stopped the car at a tea stall near Jalandar Bypass Road, where both the brothers got out, while their father remained inside.
After a few minutes, four men with covered faces reached the spot on two motorcycles. They were carrying sharp weapons and assaulted the brothers and snatched their car keys and ₹19,000. They then drove away with the car with Malik still sitting inside. Police later found the car and the elderly man near Sherpur Chowk.
Inspector Ranveer Singh, SHO of Tibba police station. said that the police have found recovered some CCTV footage in which the accused have been captured, but their faces were covered.
A case under Sections 392, 364 and 34 of IPC has been registered against unidentified persons at Tibba police station.

