Robbery bid at ATM in Ludhiana: Accused nabbed after shootout

Police arrested a man who was wanted for a robbery bid at an ATM in Kohara village on November 6, following a shootout at Sufiyan Wala Chowk on Friday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Amritraj Singh. He suffered a bullet injury to the leg and has been admitted to civil hospital. No police officer was hurt.

The accused is already facing trial in three cases including murder, robbery and fraud. Two weapons and two bullets were recovered from Amritraj, police said.

His aide, Udairaj Singh Grewal, who is the son of senior BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal, was arrested on Friday morning from Chandigarh.

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, who reached the civil hospital after the incident, said if miscreants open fire at the police, they will retaliate in kind.

He added that on basis of a tip-off, a police team led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Tushar Gupta, CIA staff 2 in-charge Beant Juneja and inspector Kulwant Singh, station house officer at Focal Point police station, set up a checkpost in Sufiyan Wala Chowk. On seeing the police party, Amritraj hit their vehicle with his Toyota Fortuner SUV in an attempt to escape.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The accused fired four bullets and the police party retaliated. One of the bullets hit the accused in his leg. When he tried to escape after leaving the vehicle, police arrested him,” Sidhu said.

Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal said that he has already disowned his son Udairaj Singh and had released a notice to this effect in newspapers on February 3, 2015. He appealed to police to take stern action against the accused.

On November 6, the accused had made a failed attempt to break open a Punjab National Bank ATM in Kohara village by shooting at it. The incident had been captured on CCTV camera.

An FIR had been lodged under Sections 380 and 511 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at Focal Point police station based on the statement of Gurwinder Pal Singh of Rose Enclave, Ghumar Mandi, who is the manager of Punjab National Bank’s Kohara branch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}