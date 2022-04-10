Robust alumni support system needed in country: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday attended the alumni meet of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) and asked the alumni to support growth of the university by donating money, technology and helping students in India and abroad.

Addressing the ex-students of MDU, Khattar said leading universities of the world including Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University and Duke University have a robust alumni support system and the same is needed to be established in country.

Later, the chief minister attended the certificate felicitation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak and awarded degrees to more than 300 students.

“I request the faculty members to ensure that the scholars research on the government’s Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). Only seven girl students were awarded the degree here in 2012 and now more than 71% students are girls. This is perfect example of women empowerment,” Khattar added.

The chief minister also visited the Government Senior Secondary School at Bhali village, where he had been enrolled in Class 6 back in 1965.

“I came here to see the old school building and the new building has been prepared. I along with my friends used to come to school on foot. I still remember, we had to travel 41 acre fields (distance) from my native Banyani village to Bhali. I visited this school today as Manohar Lal of Banyani, not as the CM.”

He announced ₹27 lakh for construction of school boundary wall and ₹33 lakh for sports ground interlocking. He also announced nearly ₹4 crore for Bhali and Banyani villages for different development works.

‘Need to aware youths about sacrifices of Gurus’

KARNAL Khattar on Saturday said the Haryana government will organise a state-level programme on the closing ceremony of the 400th Prakash Utsav of Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 24

Khattar held a meeting at Gurdwara Dera Kar Sewa in Karnal to review arrangements of the venue for a programme to be at Sector 13/17 of Panipat and gave necessary guidelines.

He hailed Sikh Gurus for protecting the country from Mughal oppression. It is the responsibility of the government to tell the youths about the sacrifices of these Gurus, he said.

Slamming the previous governments for not taking required steps to take the teachings of saints and Gurus to the youths, the chief minister announced to set up a memorial and museum on life stories of Sikh Gurus under the Sant Mahapurush Vichar Prasar Yojana.