Police on Friday booked a Rohingya man, who had obtained a fake Aadhaar card and ration card in Gursai area of Poonch district, officials said.

Rohingya man booked for obtaining fake Aadhaar card

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He has been identified as Mohammad Noman, 35, of Mayanmar.

“The accused was living in the house of Nazir Hussain of Dhargloon in Balakote and had married Nazir’s daughter,” said Poonch SSP Vinay Kumar.

“They entered into the criminal conspiracy along with employees of different departments and prepared illegal and forged documents like Aadhaar card and ration card,” he added.

A case under sections 420,465,468,471,109,120-B of the IPC has been registered at police station Gursai and investigation initiated.

“All those, who were part of criminal conspiracy and forgery shall be taken to legal determination under the law of the land,” the SSP said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON