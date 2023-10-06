Rohingya man booked for obtaining fake Aadhaar card
The accused was living in the house of local man in Balakote and had married his daughter, police said.
Police on Friday booked a Rohingya man, who had obtained a fake Aadhaar card and ration card in Gursai area of Poonch district, officials said.
He has been identified as Mohammad Noman, 35, of Mayanmar.
“The accused was living in the house of Nazir Hussain of Dhargloon in Balakote and had married Nazir’s daughter,” said Poonch SSP Vinay Kumar.
“They entered into the criminal conspiracy along with employees of different departments and prepared illegal and forged documents like Aadhaar card and ration card,” he added.
A case under sections 420,465,468,471,109,120-B of the IPC has been registered at police station Gursai and investigation initiated.
“All those, who were part of criminal conspiracy and forgery shall be taken to legal determination under the law of the land,” the SSP said.