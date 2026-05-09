Rohtak: BJP goes all out in Sampla to breach Congress stronghold

The campaign for the Haryana civic body polls ended on Friday evening. Voting is scheduled for May 10, when candidates from national parties will vie for the top posts in the civic bodies.

Even chief minister Nayab Singh Saini himself visited Sampla in support of the BJP contenders and urged the voters to make it a triple-engine government by electing BJP candidates from Sampla. (HT Photo for representation)

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Besides the contests in the Sonepat municipal corporation (MC) and Rewari municipal council, the election for the Sampla municipal committee has emerged as the most politically significant. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making an aggressive push to win Sampla, which has traditionally been considered a stronghold of senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

However, as the Congress is not contesting in Sampla on party symbol, Hooda has signaled for voters to support candidates who can defeat the BJP nominee.

The BJP, encouraged by its strong performance in previous civic elections across Haryana, has mounted an intensive campaign, deploying senior ministers, MPs, MLAs and organisational workers at the grassroots level.

Even chief minister Nayab Singh Saini himself visited Sampla in support of the BJP contenders and urged the voters to make it a triple-engine government by electing BJP candidates from Sampla.

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{{^usCountry}} Several other senior leaders of the BJP also campaigned in Sampla seeking votes for BJP chairman candidate Parveen Koch and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several other senior leaders of the BJP also campaigned in Sampla seeking votes for BJP chairman candidate Parveen Koch and others. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP’s campaign revolved around urban infrastructure, welfare delivery and development promises. BJP leaders highlighted ongoing and proposed projects related to roads, water supply, sanitation and urban expansion and even promised extending Delhi metro connectivity towards Sampla in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP’s campaign revolved around urban infrastructure, welfare delivery and development promises. BJP leaders highlighted ongoing and proposed projects related to roads, water supply, sanitation and urban expansion and even promised extending Delhi metro connectivity towards Sampla in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Political observers believe the BJP’s focused attention on Sampla is important as it will leave a big blow to Hooda. Situated in Rohtak district, Sampla has long been considered a Congress stronghold in Haryana politics, as it falls under the Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency, which has elected Hooda six times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Political observers believe the BJP’s focused attention on Sampla is important as it will leave a big blow to Hooda. Situated in Rohtak district, Sampla has long been considered a Congress stronghold in Haryana politics, as it falls under the Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency, which has elected Hooda six times. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the campaign Congress leaders targeted the BJP government over issues such as inflation, unemployment, civic infrastructure gaps and alleged corruption, attempting to convert local dissatisfaction into electoral support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the campaign Congress leaders targeted the BJP government over issues such as inflation, unemployment, civic infrastructure gaps and alleged corruption, attempting to convert local dissatisfaction into electoral support. {{/usCountry}}

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While the ruling BJP holds political advantage in several urban centres, Congress believes anti-incumbency over local civic issues could help it regain lost political ground.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Mohan Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

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