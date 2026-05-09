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Rohtak: BJP goes all out in Sampla to breach Congress stronghold

The BJP, encouraged by its strong performance in previous civic elections across Haryana, has mounted an intensive campaign, deploying senior ministers, MPs, MLAs and organisational workers at the grassroots level

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:14 am IST
By Neeraj Mohan, Rohtak
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The campaign for the Haryana civic body polls ended on Friday evening. Voting is scheduled for May 10, when candidates from national parties will vie for the top posts in the civic bodies.

Even chief minister Nayab Singh Saini himself visited Sampla in support of the BJP contenders and urged the voters to make it a triple-engine government by electing BJP candidates from Sampla. (HT Photo for representation)

Besides the contests in the Sonepat municipal corporation (MC) and Rewari municipal council, the election for the Sampla municipal committee has emerged as the most politically significant. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making an aggressive push to win Sampla, which has traditionally been considered a stronghold of senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

However, as the Congress is not contesting in Sampla on party symbol, Hooda has signaled for voters to support candidates who can defeat the BJP nominee.

The BJP, encouraged by its strong performance in previous civic elections across Haryana, has mounted an intensive campaign, deploying senior ministers, MPs, MLAs and organisational workers at the grassroots level.

Even chief minister Nayab Singh Saini himself visited Sampla in support of the BJP contenders and urged the voters to make it a triple-engine government by electing BJP candidates from Sampla.

While the ruling BJP holds political advantage in several urban centres, Congress believes anti-incumbency over local civic issues could help it regain lost political ground.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: BJP goes all out in Sampla to breach Congress stronghold
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: BJP goes all out in Sampla to breach Congress stronghold
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