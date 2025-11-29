Rohtak: Challan filed against Puran Kumar’s aide in bribery case

The Rohtak police have filed a chargesheet in the court of additional district and sessions judge Kapil Rathi on November 22 against Sushil Kumar, an exemptee assistant sub inspector (EASI), deployed with former Rohtak Range inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar -- who allegedly died by suicide on October 7 -- for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh on behalf of the IPS officer. EASI Sushil Kumar (pic) allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹ 2.5 lakh on behalf of former Rohtak range inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar -- who allegedly died by suicide on October 7. (HT Photo)

Next hearing in the case is scheduled on December 5 and the police is likely to provide the copy of the chargesheet to Sushil’s advocate Joginder Singh Chandela the same day.

Sushil Kumar was booked under Sections 308(3) (extortion), 238(C) (disappearance of evidence) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Urban Estate police station in Rohtak on October 6 on a complaint filed by a local liquor contractor Praveen Bansal for allegedly demanding ₹2.5 lakh from him. As per chargesheet, Sushil was in contact with contractor Bansal, his associate Jai Bhagwan and several police personnel via phone calls and chats. He was arrested on the day he was booked.

According to the FIR, Sushil had called liquor contractor Bansal to Rohtak IG office in June to meet IGP Y Puran Kumar, where he threatened him to give a monthly amount to IG, otherwise cases of smuggling will be lodged.

“Sushil went to liquor contractor’s office at Sector 1 in Rohtak on July 9 and his regular calls with liquor contractor were established in the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report. Moreover, Sushil’s call with liquor contractor’s aide Jai Bhagwan was also established the same day. In the audio recordings, Jai Bhagwan told Bansal that whatever commitment we had made to bhai sahab, we will do and then Bansal reverted him saying 2 have been done. Sushil asked Bansal to fulfil the commitment, which is less than the agreed amount. Investigation ascertained that Sushil had demanded money from liquor contractor Bansal in lieu of providing him security from other liquor contractors and gangsters,” the 17-page chargesheet reads. As per chargesheet, the voice samples of Sushil were taken on November 1 when he was taken on production warrant, his voice samples were sent to FSL, Madhubhan in Karnal on November 4.

The FSL report dated November 8 reads, “On the basis of auditory, wave from and spectrographic analysis of audio content and the metadata properties of the audio file present in the exhibit- Q1 and S1 using software AAA - 5000 Anubhooti Audio Authentication, no signs intentional editing were found present in the above said recordings. On the basis of auditory and spectrographic examination of questioned voice sample marked Q 1 A with the specimens voice samples of Sushil marked S 1A using multi speech software, it has been observed that voice marked Q1 A is highly probable voice of same person i.e. Sushil whose specimen voice marked S 1A Sushil in respect of available ‘acoustic’ and other linguistic phonetic’ features.”

His voice samples confirmed his talks with Bansal and Jai Bhagwan. The transcript provided by the FSL matches the complaint filed by Bansal.

‘Accused had hidden identification at the IG office’

The accused Sushil, who had been living at Room No. 1 of the circuit house had registered himself as Mahesh reader at the mess of Rohtak IG office. According to police, when Sushil was taken to the IG office’s mess on November 11, IG office mess in-charge Sanjay identified Sushil as Mahesh reader. The police said that the accused had hidden his identification at the IG office.

“Sushil had used five mobile phones from April 1 to October 6 and two phones were recovered from him during his arrest. Cyber analysis of Sushil’s phone during his arrest was done by ASI Sandeep Lathar, who later committed suicide. The Annual Confidential Reports (ACR) of ESI Roshan Lal, head constable Sushil Kumar and recommendation sent by Rohtak SP to IG against exemptee head constable Sudeep and a copy of an FIR registered in Dadri were recovered from Sushil’s phone. The FSL report confirmed the same,” chargesheet reads.

The chargesheet further states that Sushil was in contact with several police personnel.

“Sushil’s call details with a man identified as Naveen, a resident of Rohtak’s JP Colony were retrieved in which he demanded ₹1.25 lakh to rectify the ACR report of ESI Roshan Lal. Naveen talked to Sushil after a PGIMS employee Dr Ravinder asked him to do so,” the chargesheet reads.

As per police record, Sushil was deployed with Y Puran Kumar on a temporary duty on September 14,2021 and Mahendergarh SP has not received any written order in this regard. Since then, he was assisting Y Puran Kumar without any official order.

On November 11, the accused Sushil Kumar was taken on one-day production warrant from Ambala police and was taken to circuit house in Rohtak, liquor contractor’s office and his mobile phone was recovered from his house in Jagadhri and the same phone was sent to FSL, Panchkula on November 13 for forensic analysis and the report is awaited.

“Various files related to the IG office’s clerical department were recovered from Sushil’s phone, which was not shared by the staff. He had deposited ₹1 lakh in his HDFC account in Rohtak on September 15 and ₹21,000 were credited in the account through UPI. A total of ₹85,500 were credited in his state bank account from April 1 to September 23 this year,” charge-sheet reads. Rohtak city DSP Gulab Singh, who headed the investigation confirmed that they have prepared a 17-page chargesheet against Sushil Kumar.

On November 4, Sushil was shifted to Ambala jail from Rohtak’s Sunaria jail after his wife Soni Devi, alleged that her husband faced threats to his life inside Rohtak’s Sunaria jail.