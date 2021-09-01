Rohtak family murder: Son admits to killing parents, sister, grandma

In a shocking twist, Abhishek Malik, the 20-year-old son of a property dealer, was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of four members of his family in Rohtak on August 23.

Property dealer Pradeep Malik, his wife Babli Devi and mother Roshni Devi were shot dead at their house in Vijay Nagar in Rohtak, while his 17-year-old daughter succumbed to bullet wounds at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday.

Superintendent of police Rahul Sharma told reporters that Abhishek had admitted to killing his parents, sister and grandmother over a property dispute.

“The accused had stayed in a hotel before and after executing the crime. We can’t rule out the possibility of the involvement of other people. The accused has confessed to committing the crime due to property and family disputes. We will ascertain the reasons during his remand,” the SP said.

A senior police official, who is privy to the investigation, said Abhishek had informed his maternal uncle, who lives nearby, that door of his house was locked and nobody was answering the bell. The uncle had asked him to break open the door.

“Next, he told his maternal uncle that some miscreants had shot at his family members and that he was rushing his sister to PGIMS. We got suspicious about his role as he was changing his statements continuously,” the official added.