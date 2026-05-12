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Rohtak: Haryana Power Utility (UHBVN) to set-up dedicated industrial security force

The proposed force will be deployed at important power stations, substations, offices and other sensitive electricity infrastructure under the department

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:52 am IST
By Neeraj Mohan, Rohtak
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To strengthen the security of Haryana’s power distribution infrastructure, the state government has decided to establish a State Industrial Security Force (SISF) and a State Industrial Security Academy.

Officials believe the dedicated security force will help prevent theft, vandalism, trespassing and other security-related incidents at power facilities. (HT File)

In this regard, the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has initiated the process by issuing a final reminder to the concerned chief engineers and superintending engineers, directing them to immediately submit their proposals.

According to an order issued by UHBVN administrative branch under secretary Deepeshwari Rawat, the UHBVN officials in Panchkula, Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar have been asked to provide detailed information regarding the security requirements of various offices and sensitive 33 KV substations, the move aims at strengthening the security of power infrastructure in the power distribution company.

As per the letters the recipients are required to immediately submit the number of posts required under the categories of armed head guard (upgraded from ASG), armed security guard (upgraded from SG), head guard (upgraded from SG) and security guard (waitlisted candidates whose training is completed), in their respective areas.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: Haryana Power Utility (UHBVN) to set-up dedicated industrial security force
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: Haryana Power Utility (UHBVN) to set-up dedicated industrial security force
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