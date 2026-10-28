Rohtak IG inspects Faridabad police preparedness

Rohtak range inspector general of police (IG) Hamid Akhtar on Tuesday inspected the preparedness of Fatehabad police to deal with law-and-order challenges and emergency situations, including riots and crowd-control operations. Following the inspection, Akhtar held a meeting with superintendent of police Nikita Khattar and other senior district police officers to review law-and-order arrangements. (HT Photo)

During his visit to the police lines in Fatehabad, Akhtar reviewed practical demonstrations by various police platoons, assessing their discipline, operational efficiency, coordination and ability to respond swiftly to challenging situations.

The personnel demonstrated the use of tear gas, cane shields and other riot-control equipment, along with techniques for crowd management. The IG also inspected the anti-riot vehicle ‘Vajra’ and other police vehicles and security equipment to assess their readiness for deployment during emergencies.

He appreciated the preparations made by the district police and encouraged the personnel to maintain a high level of alertness and professionalism. He said police personnel must remain physically trained, disciplined and mentally prepared to handle challenging situations.

Following the inspection, Akhtar held a meeting with superintendent of police Nikita Khattar and other senior district police officers to review law-and-order arrangements.

The IG stressed the need for continuous monitoring of local conditions and timely preventive action to avert untoward incidents. He also emphasised better communication between the police and the public to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation.

SP Khattar said maintaining law and order was a top priority for Fatehabad police. She said regular practical exercises and the effective use of modern equipment were essential to improving personnel’s response capabilities and coordination.