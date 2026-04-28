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Rohtak: JJP seeks withdrawal of FIRs against INSO leaders

The INSO student leaders were booked during a protest at Hisar’s Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUS&T) on April 16 and during a function at Kurukshetra University on April 7

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:16 am IST
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
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Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Monday organised ‘chhatra mahapanchayat’ at Hisar demanding withdrawal of first information reports (FIRs) registered against students associated with its student body Indian National Students Organisation (INSO).

JJP youth wing president Digvijay Chautala said that the state government has tried to intimidate them by registering two FIRs against him and his associates. (HT File)

The INSO student leaders were booked during a protest at Hisar’s Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUS&T) on April 16 and during a function at Kurukshetra University on April 7. The JJP gave an ultimatum of five-days to the government to accept their demands; otherwise they will take some stern decision.

Addressing the mahapanchayat, former deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said that a 31-member committee has been formed to hold talks with Hisar IG and commissioner pertaining to FIRs registered against INSO workers in Hisar.

“The varsity authorities should roll back suspension of the students. An impartial special investigation team (SIT) should probe the matter arising between students, varsity authorities and police personnel,” he added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: JJP seeks withdrawal of FIRs against INSO leaders
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: JJP seeks withdrawal of FIRs against INSO leaders
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