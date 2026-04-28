Rohtak: JJP seeks withdrawal of FIRs against INSO leaders

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Monday organised ‘chhatra mahapanchayat’ at Hisar demanding withdrawal of first information reports (FIRs) registered against students associated with its student body Indian National Students Organisation (INSO). JJP youth wing president Digvijay Chautala said that the state government has tried to intimidate them by registering two FIRs against him and his associates. (HT File)

The INSO student leaders were booked during a protest at Hisar’s Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUS&T) on April 16 and during a function at Kurukshetra University on April 7. The JJP gave an ultimatum of five-days to the government to accept their demands; otherwise they will take some stern decision.

Addressing the mahapanchayat, former deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said that a 31-member committee has been formed to hold talks with Hisar IG and commissioner pertaining to FIRs registered against INSO workers in Hisar.

“The varsity authorities should roll back suspension of the students. An impartial special investigation team (SIT) should probe the matter arising between students, varsity authorities and police personnel,” he added.

On April 16, Hisar police had booked eight persons, including JJP youth wing president Digvijay Chautala for allegedly trying to enter the office of GJUS&T’s vice chancellor (VC) Narsi Ram Bishnoi during a protest, which later turned violent.

On April 21, a case was also registered in Kurukshetra against JJP leader Digvijay and 10 others for allegedly creating hooliganism during a function at Kurukshetra University campus on April 7 in which several chairs and other property was allegedly damaged by INSO workers.

JJP youth wing president Digvijay Chautala said that the state government has tried to intimidate them by registering two FIRs against him and his associates. “The VCs are allowing only ABVP and RSS workers to hold events in universities across the state. Every organisation has a legitimate right to hold events on the campus peacefully,” he added.