Rohtak: Outraged Hansi villagers corner BJP MLA, video goes viral, MLA vows to resolve the issue

Hundreds of protesting villagers publicly confronted BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana over what they called “broken promises” during his visit to their protest.

A video grab where an individual is listing the failed demands. (Sourced)

A video of the confrontation went viral on social media. According to the information the incident took place in Chanot village on Monday, when the MLA reached the protesting villagers regarding the drinking water issue, and they openly listed 12 unfulfilled promises allegedly made by the MLA.

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In the purported video the MLA could be seen sitting silently among them as an agitated villager repeated the 12 unmet promises that the MLA made to the people of his constituency.

The villagers, who have been staging a protest for the last 10 days as the work of the Bhakra Canal water project is halted, which is passing near Chanot village.

“We will vote for you only if we get water; otherwise the entire village will oppose you,” protesters told the MLA in front of the gathering.

According to the villagers the key issue behind the protest was the ₹68 crore Bhakra Canal drinking water pipeline project. Villagers clarified that they are demanding a direct connection from the pipeline provided to the village so that Chanot gets regular and permanent drinking water supply and not opposing the project.

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{{^usCountry}} The protesters warned that they would not allow work on the project to proceed unless their demand was accepted by the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protesters warned that they would not allow work on the project to proceed unless their demand was accepted by the government. {{/usCountry}}

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Villagers also accused the MLA of ignoring repeated representations and proposals submitted by the village sarpanch over the past two years.

During the protest meeting, residents raised a series of local grievances, including lack of development funds, pending road repairs, absence of funds for the cremation ground, incomplete drainage works after last year’s flooding, and delay in installation of motors for water supply.

In his address, the MLA told the villagers that he was concerned about their protest since it started 10 days ago, but there was no invitation to him from the villagers.

He told media persons that he had come to the protest along with the concerned officials and had made a proposal to resolve the issue of drinking water in Chanot and other villages but the villagers refused the proposal and demanded a connection from the pipeline meant for water supply in urban areas. “ I have assured them that I will take up their issue with the chief minister for a separate pipeline for Chanot village”, he added.

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