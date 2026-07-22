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Rohtak police nab 9 interstate drug peddlers, seize 800kg of narcotics

Superintendent of police Gaurav Rajpurohit said the coordinated operations were carried out across Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring states to target interstate drug supply networks

Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 08:15:01 IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Rohtak police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday claimed that they have arrested nine alleged drug peddlers from Haryana, Punjab and other neighbouring states over the last week and seized 802kg narcotics.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway to identify those involved in the supply chain. (HT Photo for representation)
Police said a detailed investigation is underway to identify those involved in the supply chain. (HT Photo for representation)

Superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Rajpurohit said the coordinated operations were carried out across Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring states to target interstate drug supply networks.

In the first operation on July 16, police intercepted two vehicles in Nindana village and recovered 10.32kg of opium and 21.507kg of charas, and arrested four accused. According to the SP, the contraband had been transported from Uttarakhand and was meant to be supplied in the Rohtak region.

In another operation, police seized 221kg of cannabis from a truck in the Kalanaur police station area and arrested three persons. The consignment was allegedly being transported from Chhattisgarh to Jind. Investigators said the ganja had been concealed beneath legally transported fish feed in an attempt to evade detection.

The consignment was allegedly being transported from Madhya Pradesh to Rajpura in Punjab’s Patiala district. Police said a detailed investigation is underway to identify those involved in the supply chain.

 
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