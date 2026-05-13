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Rohtak: Rewari’s Deepika topper in all-girl podium finish

Girls outshone boys by 6.52 percentage points, recording a pass percentage of 87.97% against 81.45% for the boys.

Published on: May 13, 2026 07:34 am IST
By Neeraj Mohan, Rohtak
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Girls swept the top ranks in the Haryana Board Class 12 results, with Deepika (Vivekanand Vidya Mandir, Chillar, Rewari) bagging the top position with 499 marks out of 500 in the arts stream. Girls were top scorers in the remaining commerce and science streams.

Rewari’s Deepika, celebrates with family members after securing the top position in Haryana in the Class 12 Board examinations. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Udita (Vishvavara Kanya Gurukul, Rurki, Rohtak district) also from the arts stream, came second with 498 marks. She hails from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. Yogita (Shiksha Bharti Global School, Budain, Jind) and Muskan (Gyan Bharti Public School, Dhamtan Sahib, in Jind) finished joint third, securing 497 marks. Both are from the arts stream.

Deepika, daughter of a government school teacher aspires to be an IAS officer and said that self study was her success mantra. Udita said that she wants to join the Indian Army and has already started preparing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination. Udita’s father Neeraj Kumar is a farmer and her mother Neelam is a house wife. Daughter of a farmer, Muskan said that her aim is to join the civil services.

Charkhi Dadri emerges the best performing district

Girl students recorded a pass percentage of 87.97% against 81.45% for the boys. The overall pass percentage for regular candidates in the senior secondary (academic) examination stood at 84.67%, while private candidates recorded 69.57%. Among streams, science registered the highest pass percentage at 90.08%, followed by commerce at 88.20% and arts at 82.60%. Students from rural areas performed marginally better than their urban counterparts, registering a pass percentage of 84.98% against 83.91%. Charkhi Dadri emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 91.08%, while Nuh was at the bottom with 57%.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: Rewari’s Deepika topper in all-girl podium finish
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rohtak: Rewari’s Deepika topper in all-girl podium finish
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