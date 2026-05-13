Rohtak: STP delays stall Haryana’s push to curb Yamuna pollution

Tapping untreated effluent flowing into the Yamuna from 11 discharge points continues to pose a major challenge for authorities, with delays in the construction of the required sewage treatment plant (STP) network hampering the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s (HSPCB) efforts. The officials added that it will take around 14 months to complete the STPs. (HT Photo)

According to the proceedings of the last review meeting of Industrial Pollution and Yamuna Action Plan (YAP) held under the HSPCB then chairman, J Ganesan, on April 24, the officials said that Dhanaura escape drain, which pushes the effluents from the industrial towns of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri into the Yamuna River, a key source of water for national capital, Delhi, near Nabipur village of Karnal district is yet to be stopped because of delay in construction of two STPs. The Haryana government had formulated a targeted YAP under HSPCB in 2022, to control pollution in 11 major drains discharging into the river.J Ganesan has been replaced by Vinay Pratap Singh as Chairman of HSPCB on May 6.

“Stopping the untreated effluent of the twin towns remains a challenge until the completion of 77 megalitres per day (MLD) STP and an independent sewage treatment plant (ISTP) of 19.5 MLD,” the minutes of the meeting, accessed by HT, revealed.

The officials added that it will take around 14 months to complete the STPs.

The drain 2 in Panipat, drain 6 in Sonepat, Mungeshpur, KCB drain in Bahadurgarh, Leg-1, 2, and 3 drains in Gurugram, Budiya drain and Guanchi drain of Faridabad district are other major sources of pollution in the Yamuna river.

An official from Panipat MC said that the untreated effluent from the old industrial area of the city, flowing via drain number 2, is also a challenge. “Many industries have set up their individual effluent treatment plants (ETPs), but their operations need to be verified. Besides, the discharge from illegal tankers from Yamunanagar and Karnal is another challenge being faced by the officials.

Mungeshpur drain, originating from Sonepat, carries industrial waste and adds to the pollution in the river just before it enters Delhi. Pollution levels remain significantly high, with biological oxygen demand (BOD) remaining 52 mg per litre against an ideal level of 1–2 mg/L.

Similarly, in the Kassar link drain (KCB drain), there are a total of 37 points of untreated effluents that have been identified, and only 17 points have been tapped, the officials said.

According to the concerned officials, around 105 MLD mixed sewage from Dhanwapur is currently flowing into Drain 8. Moreover, the Leg-3 drain, according to officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), is another major drain and has a heavy pollution load because of the industries in the area of Pace City.

Budiya drain of Faridabad is another source of pollution. Regarding the Gaunchi Drain, the officials said that the drain originates from Ballabhgarh, before finally discharging into the Yamuna River. The untreated discharge from unauthorised colonies is also flowing into the drain.

HSPCB member secretary, Yogesh Kumar, said that several measures have been taken soon after the meeting.

“Three different teams will work independently on the ground and ensure mandatory regular inspection of the industries has been resumed from May 1. Field officers have been deputed to inspect 2,150 polluting units located in the Yamuna catchment area in the first phase so that timely action can be taken against the erring industries. The officials will upload the inspection report within 24 hours; failure to do so will face disciplinary action,” Kumar said.

He added that the HSPCB has also decided to start drone monitoring to check untreated effluent being discharged into the river, and one nodal officer in each district of the Yamuna catchment area has been asked to keep vigil for quick action.

BOX

Pollution hotspots

11 discharge points identified as major sources of pollution in the Yamuna

Dhanaura escape drain carrying industrial waste from Yamunanagar and Jagadhri towns identified as a major source of pollution

Completion of two STPs meant to treat effluents delayed

Other key sources include Drain No. 2 (Panipat), Drain No. 6 (Sonepat), Mungeshpur drain, KCB drain (Bahadurgarh), Leg-1, 2 and 3 drains (Gurugram), and Budiya and Gaunchi drains (Faridabad)

Field officers have been deputed to inspect 2,150 polluting units in the Yamuna’s catchment areas so that timely action can be taken against erring industries— Yogesh Kumar, member secretary, HSPCB