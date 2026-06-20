Rohtak student nabbed on his way to deliver foreign weapons: Cops

The Rohtak police’s CIA unit arrested a first-year B.Com student for allegedly transporting foreign-made weapons on behalf of an international network. Police secured a two-day remand of the accused and are questioning him to identify those involved in supplying and receiving the illegal weapons. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The accused, identified as Krit Kumar, 18, is a resident of Janata Colony in Rohtak. The police said he was apprehended with two foreign-made firearms and eight live cartridges while allegedly on his way to deliver the weapons.

Police secured a two-day remand of the accused and are questioning him to identify those involved in supplying and receiving the illegal weapons.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Rajpurohit said the accused was found carrying a Chinese-made firearm, another foreign-made weapon and eight rounds of ammunition.

According to the SP, the accused became involved in online gaming and suffered financial losses. Instead of informing his family, he allegedly came into contact with foreign-based operators who recruited him into an illegal arms transportation network. “His role was limited to transporting weapons from one location to another. He was paid up to ₹1 lakh for each delivery,” Rajpurohit said.

The SP said two foreign phone numbers were also recovered from the accused. Instructions regarding the collection and delivery of weapons were allegedly sent through messages received on these numbers. The accused would pick up the weapons from a designated location, keep them in his possession and later deliver them after receiving further instructions.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused had transported weapons on more than 20 occasions before his arrest. The SP said the accused’s mother works as a Class-IV employee in a government department and his parents were unaware of his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

“The family had no idea that their son had entered the world of crime. They are still finding it difficult to believe,” he said, adding that the accused’s involvement highlights the dangers of online gaming-related financial traps.

The SP said police would closely monitor individuals who come forward to secure the accused’s bail. He said efforts are underway to identify the foreign-based operators who allegedly sent the weapons as well as the individuals receiving them within the country. A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and the Arms Act.

Highlighting the district police’s crackdown on illegal arms in 2025, Rajpurohit said police registered 66 Arms Act cases and recovered 76 weapons along with 106 cartridges. In 2026 so far, 68 cases have been registered, leading to the recovery of 125 weapons and 514 cartridges.