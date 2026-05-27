Rohtak: Women officers helm Jhajjar district, handling key positions in policing to civil administration

Once known nationally for the skewed sex ratio, Haryana’s Jhajjar district is now emerging as a striking example of women-led governance with several crucial administrative and policing positions currently being held by women officers.

The women officers believe that the presence of fellow women officers at the top positions also help women to come forward and raise their voice. (HT File)

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With the recent appointment of IAS officer Varsha Khangwal as deputy commissioner (DC) of Jhajjar, the district administration has emerged as a striking example of women-led governance in Haryana. From law and order to revenue administration and public grievance redressal, women officers now handle crucial responsibilities.

According to official records from the district administration and Haryana Police, women officers currently head several top positions in Jhajjar. The other top women officers include commissioner of police Rajshree Singh, city magistrate Ritu Bansiwal, sub divisional magistrate Beri Renuka Nandal, and deputy commissioners of police Dharna Yadav and Deepti Garg.

The development has drawn widespread attention on social media and administrative circles, where Jhajjar is being hailed as a district showcasing the growing participation of women in governance and law enforcement.

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{{^usCountry}} Terming it a big decision of Haryana government to boost women empowerment , deputy commissioner Varsha Khangwal said, “It is an honour and a matter of absolute pride for any officer to be in a position where they can make a difference. It is all the more important for women to be in significant positions because a phenomenon like this shifts perspectives and power dynamics in society in subtle ways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Terming it a big decision of Haryana government to boost women empowerment , deputy commissioner Varsha Khangwal said, “It is an honour and a matter of absolute pride for any officer to be in a position where they can make a difference. It is all the more important for women to be in significant positions because a phenomenon like this shifts perspectives and power dynamics in society in subtle ways. {{/usCountry}}

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“Eventually, any society and nation will prosper if it offers equality of opportunity and makes people stakeholders in decision making irrespective of any bias, including gender”, she added.

Similarly, commissioner of police Rajshree Singh said, “It’s a great message delivered by the Haryana government to show firm belief in women officers as it is also boosting the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative”.

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About her experience holding such a sensitive top cop position as commissioner, she said, “It is a great experience holding such a sensitive and important position and this gives a strong message of women empowerment. The government’s initiative to appoint women at key positions also motivates young girls of the state”

As per the administrative experts known as the home district of several women prominent personalities like the Olympic medallist Manu Bhakar and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, now the administrative and policing incumbency charge of the district reflects a broader transformation in the state widely known for gender imbalance and low female participation.

The women officers also believe that the presence of fellow women officers at the top positions also help women to come forward and raise their voice. Renuka Nandal, SDM Beri, said that women officers often work with greater empathy and patience, especially while dealing with women complainants. She said female officers ensure patient hearing of grievances, which helps people feel more comfortable while sharing their concerns.

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“Women officers also focus strongly on issues related to the development of women, weaker sections of society, and education,” she said, adding that a large number of women complainants attending “Samadhan Shivirs” feel more confident and encouraged approaching female officers with their problems.