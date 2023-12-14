Rooftop solar panels to be installed on all community centres: Mayor Panchkula

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said on Wednesday that all community centres in Panchkula will have rooftop solar plants that will generate 1,135 kilowatt electricity.

Mayor, during a meeting of finance and contract committee, said that ₹5.31 crore will be spent by the municipal corporation (MC) for this.

“After the installation of solar plant, the MC will not have to spend on electricity for community centres. By generating electricity itself, it will be able to provide electricity to the community centres. The excess electricity generated will be transferred to the line,” said Mayor.

Sharing details Goyal said that projects worth ₹9.80 crore were approved in the meeting of the MC finance and contract committee.

Goyal added that ₹70.56 lakh were allocated for the construction and repair of a street in village Chandikotla, ₹2.50 crore for the construction of a sports stadium in village Khatoli, and ₹2.50 crore for the construction of a community centre in village Kot.

For the reconstruction of a dharamshala in Buddanpur village of Ward 7, the committee sanctioned ₹53.17 lakh and ₹99.80 lakh have been sanctioned for the pond in Saketri village of Ward 1.

Goyal said that a proposal of ₹1.40 crore for channelisation of rain drain in Billa village falling under Ward 19 had come up for discussion but it was decided that the same would be taken up in next meeting.