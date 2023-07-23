Rotary India holds session to dispel myths on organ donation

Hundreds of people pledged to donate their organs during an awareness campaign organised by non-profit organisation Rotary India in Rohtak on Saturday.

Participants during the awareness campaign organised by non-profit organisation Rotary India in Rohtak on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also highlighted the importance of organ donation in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme recently.

Dr Jeetender Gupta, who was leading the campaign, said that according to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), there are over 2,50,000 kidney, 80,000 liver and 50,000 heart patients currently waiting for a suitable organ donor and this number continues to grow.

“Through this campaign, we aim to raise awareness, dispel myths and promote registration for organ donation. People are coming forward to register themselves for organ donation,” he added.

Rajesh Mittal, chairman of the organ donation of Rotary, stated that their mission is that in a large country of India’s size, no one should die just because of reluctance to donate organs.

Dr Markanday Ahuja, president of Rotary club of Rohtak, said many people have registered themselves for the organ donation and their details have been registered with the NOTTO and he and his wife have also registered for the same.

“There were many misconceptions about organ donation and in today’s programme, speakers told people how they can save lives,” he added.