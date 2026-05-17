...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Roundabout | No room for hate in Sufiana music

Qawwali arises from the very soul of South Asia and from the deep Sufi tradition that emerged in the region we now know as India and Pakistan in the 13th century — a tradition that places love above all creeds

Published on: May 17, 2026 06:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

When one talks about qawwali and poet Sahir Ludhianvi in the same breath, the older among the readers don’t need to be prompted for their thoughts turn to a 1960 Bollywood film Barsat Ki Raat, starring Madhubala and Bharat Bhushan. The rhythms, beats, and poetry of the qawwals rise in their memories, and their very souls surrender completely to the word “Ishq”. This word can best be translated as intense love, be it for the lord or the beloved. But the younger ones may be confused as their rendezvous with this qawwali has been in a recent blockbuster film, Dhurandhar, termed a spy thriller of hate and revenge. The young will recall it as ‘Dil Jala Kar Karwan’, the title used in the film with the protagonist a popular hero making frightening and ugly faces as he travels across the border to avenge a wrong. While the film has been a box-office success, a strong protest came from Sabeer Bhatia, the founder of Hotmail. This Indo-American entrepreneur took it upon himself to cry out and damn the culture of hate. For others, the confounding of the sacred verses of love and surrender has been a ‘blunder of sorts’ with the very roots of the genre.

Podcaster Mohsin Raza Khan looks at two versions of a qawwali.

Tracing the roots

Before delving deeper into the controversy, it is best to explore the roots of this music and why it is considered sacred. Qawwali arises from the very soul of South Asia and from the deep Sufi tradition that emerged in the region we now know as India and Pakistan in the 13th century — a tradition that places love above all creeds. As Sahir Ludhianvi dared to say, bringing in his mother tongue Punjabi to lay stress on Ishq above all differences: ‘Ishq na puchhe deed dharam te Ishq na puchhe jaatan’ (love does not question caste, creed or religion). Bobby Friction, DJ and TV show host, BBC Asian Network, gives an apt description: “It is the physical and musical manifestation of the Sufi religious tradition in South Asia. Powerful, poetic and transcendent, its hypnotic rhythms and melodies celebrate God, love and music as one.”

(nirudutt@gmail.com)

 
sahir ludhianvi nusrat fateh ali khan
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Roundabout | No room for hate in Sufiana music
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Roundabout | No room for hate in Sufiana music
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.