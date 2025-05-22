Row after Takht Patna Sahib Panj Pyaras declare Akal Takht jathedar ‘tankhaiya’

Amritsar Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

Amritsar: A row has erupted after the Panj Pyare (five beloved ones) of Takht Patna Sahib defied a decree issued by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, and declared its acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib head Tek Singh Dhanaula “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct) for actions that allegedly hurt the sanctity and dignity of the Takht Patna Sahib.

The confrontation escalated on Wednesday when Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht took serious note of the Takht Patna Sahib management’s non-compliance with a 2022 directive which ordered an assessment of Patna Sahib jathedar Baldev Singh’s Gurbani recitation skills and the transfer of granthi Gurdial Singh.

Following continued disregard, both were barred from performing any “Panthic” (religious) duties, and the management was summoned to appear before the Akal Takht immediately.

In a counteraction just hours later, the Panj Pyare of Takht Patna Sahib, led by jathedar Baldev Singh, rejected the Akal Takht’s decree and issued their own. They accused the Amritsar-based clergy of overreach and declared that decisions made by other Takhts would neither apply to nor be recognised at Takht Patna Sahib.

Experts, however, say as the Akal Takht is the supreme authority, and no one can challenge it.

Sukhbir told to appear before Takht Patna Sahib

The Panj Pyare also claimed that the controversy was politically motivated, accusing Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal of engineering the interference. Sukhbir has been summoned to appear before Takht Patna Sahib within 10 days or face action “as per Panthic traditions”.

Further, the Patna Sahib decree labelled Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Tek Singh Dhanaula as “self-styled jathedars”, and rejected the Akal Takht’s recent exoneration of former Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar. According to Patna Sahib authorities, their earlier decision declaring Gauhar “tankhaiya” and excommunicating him still stands.

This open defiance by Takht Patna Sahib has triggered a crisis in the Sikh religious sphere, potentially threatening the long-standing centralised authority of the Akal Takht over Sikh matters globally. Religious scholars and Panthic leaders have expressed concern over the implications of such disunity within the Sikh temporal institutions.

Dr Amarjit Singh, professor, Centre on Studies in Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), said: “Such instance was never witnessed in the recent history that Takht Patna Sahib Panj Pyare challenged Akal Takht decree. This has hurt Sikh traditions and the community is upset over this.”

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and its former general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said: “The Akal Takht took action against those at the helm of Takht Patna Sahib as per the probe report. The Akal Takht is supreme authority. Other Takhts come under it. So, its order cannot be challenged as per the Sikh traditions.”