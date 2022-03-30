Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 214 cr released for Post-matric Scholarship, Shagun Scheme
chandigarh news

214 cr released for Post-matric Scholarship, Shagun Scheme

The minister, Dr Baljit Kaur, said ₹184 crore have been released under the Post-matric Scholarship to clear the pendency till March 2022 and ₹30.16 crore under the Shagun Scheme
Social justice and empowerment minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Tuesday released 214.16 crore under the Post-matric Scholarship and Shagun Scheme.
Published on Mar 30, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Social justice and empowerment minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Tuesday released 214.16 crore under the Post-matric Scholarship and Shagun Scheme.

The minister said that 184 crore have been released under the Post-matric Scholarship to clear the pendency till March 2022 and 30.16 crore under the Shagun Scheme. She said that Ambedkar Bhawans would be constructed in every district, directing the officials to take expertise of other government institutions.

Reviewing welfare schemes, Kaur assured that additional funds would be allocated. On the centrally sponsored schemes, the minister said she would take up the matter with the central ministries for early release of funds.

Principal secretary, social justice and empowerment and minorities G Ramesh Ganta, executive director, SC and BC corporations, Malwinder Singh Jaggi and social justice and empowerment director Raj Bahadur Singh were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP