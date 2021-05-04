50,000 fine if private ambulances overcharge patients in Haryana

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has directed the regional transport authorities (RTAs) to slap “minimum ₹50,000 penalty” on private ambulance drivers or owners if found charging more than the fixed price.

As per instructions, advance life support (ALS) ambulance can be hired at the rate of ₹15/km and basic life support (BLS) ambulances cannot charge more than ₹7/km for transporting patients in any kind of emergency, including accidents.

The state health department on Monday sent a letter to the transport commissioner informing how private ambulances have been fleecing patients.

The health department said that it has come to the notice of higher authorities in state that private ambulance drivers and service providers are “charging exorbitantly higher rates” than what’s prescribed by the department.

“This practice is prevalent while transporting patients within as well as outside state,” the letter reads.

The health department has directed the transport commissioner to issue necessary instructions to all secretaries of the RTA in this regard.

In case private ambulance drivers or owners resort to charging “exorbitant rates”, the RTAs will be authorised to cancel driving license of the ambulance driver.

The department has directed that the RTAs can also cancel registration certificate of the ambulance or impound the vehicle and impose a penalty starting from a minimum of ₹50,000 in case of non-compliance of instructions.

As per the letter, also marked to all deputy commissioners and civil surgeons, because of this unethical practice, citizens are bearing additional financial burden during the current Covid-induced crisis.

The direction to impose heavy penalty on private ambulances found fleecing patients coincides with Haryana health and home minister Anil Vij warning private hospitals of strict action if found overcharging for facilities and other medical assistance from Covid patients in state.

“Strict action will be taken if any hospital is found charging more than the fixed rates from Covid patients,” Vij had said on Monday.

