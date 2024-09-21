50 lakh recovered from car in Haryana’s Sonepat ahead of polls

Haryana Police recovered ₹50 lakh from a car in Sonepat district, police said on Saturday. The car driver said he brought the cash after selling a plot in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida but failed to produce any documentary proof, police said, adding he was going from Noida to Jind. (Representational photo)

The cash, in denomination of ₹500, was seized near the Gohana Road bypass, police said.

The car driver said he brought the cash after selling a plot in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida but failed to produce any documentary proof, a police official said.

He was going from Noida to Jind.

Police have informed the income tax department regarding the recovery of cash.

The model code of conduct came into force on August 16 in Haryana.

Polling for 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.