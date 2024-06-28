RS member Arora: Southern Bypass’ re-tendering ordered

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, met the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Friday and discussed some key issues related to the industrial city. He urged the minister for expediting parking along the city’s elevated highway, resumption of the Ludhiana-Rupnagar Greenfield Highway project and construction for Southern Ludhiana Bypass Greenfield Highway. Arora urged the road transport minister to direct NHAI to restore the project at the earliest possible time (HT file)

Arora said that the Gadkari immediately instructed his officers to re-tender the Southern Byepass and approve parking slots all along the elevated road. However, he showed his displeasure on delay in getting possession from land owners of requisite land.

Regarding expediting construction of parking, Arora urged the minister to direct the NHAI authorities concerned to expedite the sanction and execution of the said facilities. He also apprised Gadkari that the lack of parking creates significant traffic congestion for the public at large. Also, the businesses along the roads were facing a problems as customers don’t have parking facilities, he said. He further said a feasibility study had been done and enough space was available on the in-service road for the needful to be done.

Arora mentioned that the completion of greenfield highway packages will transform the region. The project will improve traffic flow, reduce travel times, and give a boost to economic activity besides many other benefits to people, said Arora.

Further, regarding resumption of construction for the Southern Ludhiana Bypass Greenfield Highway (25.240 km), Arora sought the minister’s urgent attention towards stalled construction. He pointed out that the six-lane project was crucial for the city. It was envisioned to significantly decongest traffic within Ludhiana and enhance connectivity between its rural and urban areas, positively impacting lakhs of commuters and business owners. He said he understood that there have been delays in acquiring the necessary land. However, it is important to note that a sizable portion, nearly 80% (19.74 km out of total 25.240 km), had already been handed over to the NHAI or the contractor.

Arora urged the road transport minister to direct NHAI to restore the project at the earliest possible time. At the same time, he assured him that he will actively work with the state government and district authorities to expedite the acquisition of any remaining land parcels.