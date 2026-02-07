RS member Sandhu urges Centre to boost rail links in Punjab border areas

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu on Friday urged the Union government to launch a ‘Border Area Express’ in Punjab to improve rail connectivity to border areas to facilitate farmers and defence personnel. BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu speaks in Rajya Sabha. (Sansad TV)

Raising the issue of railway connectivity and infrastructure in border areas during Question Hour in the ongoing budget session of Parliament, Sandhu said that Punjab has a 550-kilometre-long international border. He sought details about the railways ministry’s plans to introduce a special ‘Border Area Express’ to connect the border districts, including Gurdaspur, Ferozepur and Fazilka, with the rest of the country. “Improved connectivity will benefit the residents of border areas, including defence personnel and farmers community. The initiative will increase logistic connectivity and transportation of agricultural produce, and ensure the availability of fertilizers, agriculture equipment at a faster pace,” he said.

Record ₹5,673 cr allotted for Punjab projects: Vaishnaw

Replying to the question, Union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The PM Modi-led Union government has allocated a record budget of ₹5,673 crore for the development of various projects in Punjab, which is 25 times more than the allocations during the UPA government.” These include the introduction of three Vande Bharat high-speed trains to cities such as Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Nangal and the sanctioning of a 25.72-km Ferozepur-Patti rail link, a high-priority project with an estimated cost of ₹764.19 crore. In addition, 30 stations in Punjab are being redeveloped as ‘Amrit Stations’, 100% electrification has been achieved, and railway projects worth ₹26,382 crore are currently being executed in the state. Expressing his gratitude to the minister for the record budget allocation for the development of railway infrastructure in Punjab, Sandhu said the state was on track for development and progress in line with the Prime Minister’s Viksit Bharat vision.