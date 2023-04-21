Mohali RTA cracks whip on illegal tourist buses, overloaded trucks

In a major crackdown on overloaded trucks and tourist buses operating without permit, the regional transport authority (RTA) on Thursday impounded 13 such trucks and four tourist buses for causing loss to the government exchequer. Sharing details, Mohali RTA Ravinder Gill said the action came following a tip-off that overloaded trucks and buses without permit were operating on the Airport Road (HT Photo)

Gill said while a challan of ₹55,000 each was imposed on the buses, the trucks were fined ₹22,000 each. Besides, ₹2,000 fine per quintal was also slapped on the truck drivers for overloading.

Sources said one of the bus drivers tried to speed away from the naka but was intercepted following a chase.

Meanwhile, commuters had a harrowing time after the authority parked the impounded vehicles along a road in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, during rush office hours, leading to a traffic jam. Normal traffic movement resumed only after the vehicles were shifted to the Sohana police station.