Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Luhdiana: RTA impounds nine vehicles, challans four

Luhdiana: RTA impounds nine vehicles, challans four

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 01, 2023 12:07 AM IST

To keep a check on vehicles violating traffic rules, regional transport authority secretary Poonampreet kaur conducted a surprise check on various locations in Ludhiana

To keep a check on vehicles violating traffic rules, secretary regional transport authority (RTA) Poonampreet kaur conducted a surprise check on various locations in Ludhiana, including Gil Road, Vishkarma Chowk and Dehlon on Sunday.

RTA secretary Poonampreet kaur during a surprise check in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
RTA secretary Poonampreet kaur during a surprise check in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Kaur said that during the checking, one tipper, three tractor trolleys, four canters and one truck, which were found to be overloaded and operating without documents were impounded under Section 207 of Motor Vehicle Act. Additionally, one pickup van, two trucks and one canter were challaned for violating traffic rules.

During the checking, RTA secretary also warned that any negligence on the part the drivers will not be tolerated and if any vehicle is found violating the Motor Vehicle Act or traffic rules, it will be challaned.

On Saturday, one scrap truck running without high security number plates and without passing and motor vehicle tax has been impounded under section 207. Additionally, more trucks, were challaned for violating the Motor Vehicle Act

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ludhiana negligence truck dehlon + 2 more
ludhiana negligence truck dehlon + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out