Ludhiana RTA secy impounds 6 school buses, challans 3 in surprise checks

Regional transport authority (RTA) secretary Poonam Preet Kaur on Tuesday conducted surprise checks of school buses at BCM Arya School and RS Model School to ensure that the vehicles were adhering to the provisions of “Safe school vahan scheme”. RTA secretary Poonam Preet Kaur during a surprise check of school buses in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

As per officials of the department, six school buses were impounded owing to documentation discrepancies, invalid passes and defaulting on tax payments. As many as three school buses were fined for violating the Motor Vehicles Act.

Additionally, action was taken against four overloaded tippers under Section 207 during the checking in front of the schools.

The RTA secretary directed the school authorities to ensure the safety of students and adhere to the policies of safe school vahan scheme and the Motor Vehicles Act.

She said that if any school bus is found violating the norms, appropriate action will be taken.

Officials of the department appealed to the parents not to send their children in buses that violate these provisions.