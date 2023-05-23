Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana RTA secy impounds 6 school buses, challans 3 in surprise checks

Ludhiana RTA secy impounds 6 school buses, challans 3 in surprise checks

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 23, 2023 11:39 PM IST

Six school buses impounded, three fined for violating Motor Vehicles Act during surprise checks conducted by RTA secretary Poonam Preet Kaur at two schools in Punjab. Four overloaded tippers also faced action. Parents urged not to send children in non-compliant buses.

Regional transport authority (RTA) secretary Poonam Preet Kaur on Tuesday conducted surprise checks of school buses at BCM Arya School and RS Model School to ensure that the vehicles were adhering to the provisions of “Safe school vahan scheme”.

RTA secretary Poonam Preet Kaur during a surprise check of school buses in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
As per officials of the department, six school buses were impounded owing to documentation discrepancies, invalid passes and defaulting on tax payments. As many as three school buses were fined for violating the Motor Vehicles Act.

Additionally, action was taken against four overloaded tippers under Section 207 during the checking in front of the schools.

The RTA secretary directed the school authorities to ensure the safety of students and adhere to the policies of safe school vahan scheme and the Motor Vehicles Act.

She said that if any school bus is found violating the norms, appropriate action will be taken.

Officials of the department appealed to the parents not to send their children in buses that violate these provisions.

Sign out