RTI reveals 46.59L spent on salaries for vacant Sector 31 Group Home

An RTI query has revealed that the Chandigarh administration has spent ₹ 46.59 lakh in staff salaries for the Group Home in Sector 31 during 2024–25—despite the facility still being non-operational. The disclosure has sparked concerns among parents and caregivers of persons with mental illness, intellectual disabilities, and autism spectrum disorder, for whom the home was built as a long-term residential care facility. The prolonged delay in operationalising the Group Home, the controversial ₹ 20 lakh security deposit for admission and the absence of trained caregiving staff have drawn sustained criticism from the public. (HT File)

Filed by 78-year-old BK Chadha, a parent of a boy with mental illness, the RTI reply from the social welfare department stated that 18 staff members—including one manager, nine security guards, six safai karamcharis and two malis—were deployed at the facility on July 15, 2024. Hired through a manpower agency via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, the staff continues to draw salaries amounting to ₹5 lakh per month, even though the home has not welcomed a single resident since its completion in July 2024.

Another RTI filed by Harsharan Kaur, a Sector 37-D resident, disclosed that 216 representations were submitted in 2024–25 concerning the Group Home. Among these, 37 came from family representatives and independent mental health professionals who are part of the governing and executive bodies of the UTTHAAN Society—tasked with overseeing the facility’s operations.

Following an interim order from the Punjab and Haryana high court urging a review of the security deposit clause, a meeting of the 13-member governing body headed by the UT advisor is expected soon. “We are seeking time from the advisor for the governing body meeting. As of now, our stance on the security deposit remains the same. We are examining the court order and will see what can be done,” said Palika Arora, director, social welfare and secretary of the governing body.

Despite the controversy, the social welfare department went ahead with its admission process. A public notice invited applications by April 10, 2025, and 33 entries were received, including from economically weaker sections (EWS). These applicants have begun a mandatory 45-day medical assessment at the Mental Health Institute, Sector 32, and GRIID, Sector 31, starting May 7.

The department confirmed that the assessment schedule remains unchanged and will be followed by a 45-day day-care programme before full residential enrolment begins.