Ruckus at university: Former AAP leader Jaihind held

: Police on Thursday arrested former Aam Aadmi Party leader Naveen Jaihind for allegedly thrashing an official of the department of medical education and research (DMER) along with his aides at University of Health Sciences here.

The police led by Rohtak Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Mahesh Kumar arrested Jaihind from his house in Rohtak, where his supporters gathered and raised slogans.

DSP Mahesh Kumar said they had arrested PGIMS security chief Ishwar Singh on Wednesday evening and on Thursday, they arrested Naveen Jaihind.

“We will question the duo about the series of events that took place yesterday,” the DSP added.

Jaihind, along with other nursing aspirants, had come to the university on Wednesday to meet the officials to verify the documents of candidates, who applied for the posts of nurses in Haryana. A ruckus was created when Jaihind and the Ishwar allegedly beat up the DMER official.

Police booked Jaihind, Ishwar and 100 unknown persons for rioting and other sections under the Indian Penal Code.

In April, the Haryana government had advertised to recruit 307 nurses in government medical colleges across the state and a written exam was also conducted. A team of officials from DMER, Haryana, has been verifying the documents of 921 candidates to fill the posts and the verifying process at the university started on December 12. It will go on till December 16.

Jainhind had said the state nursing aspirants were unhappy after the government is providing marks under the social-economic criteria to aspirants, hailing from other states.

Before his arrest, Jaihind addressed media, saying “the DMER official had pushed PGIMS security in-charge Ishwar Sharma, then the incident took place. The official had tried to slap me, then I responded back. Haryana chief minister should resolve nursing aspirants’ issue and our fight is with the CM , not with the official. The students are fighting for jobs and government has failed to provide them employment. There is huge scam in the nursing recruitment and government should order a probe into the matter.”

