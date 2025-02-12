Rumblings in HP Congress: Agri minister slams party high command

The rumblings within Himachal Congress become apparent on Tuesday as the state agriculture minister Chander Kumar Chaudhary lashed out at the working of party high command. Himachal agriculture minister Chander Kumar Chaudhary. (HT Photo)

The 80-year-old leader questioned the delay in reconstitution of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) and said the Delhi elections were ‘not fought seriously’.

“Congress organisation in the state has become paralysed. The high command should take this seriously,” said Chander Kumar, who is the MLA from Kangra’s Jawali.

HPCC was dissolved by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 6, 2024, along with the district and block units. Following the move, a series of meetings were held as part of HPCC restructuring, where All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and co-in charge Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan took feedback from senior leaders, legislators, grassroots workers and affiliated organisations.

Though Chauhan, who was in Dharamshala in the first week of January, had hinted that the party’s Himachal unit is expected would be reconstituted by the end of January or in early February, there is no word on it so far.

“The government and the organisation work together. But in Himachal, the Congress executive has been dissolved for three months. The high command has not given any orders regarding the new organisation and neither have committees been formed,” said Chander, who was the Kangra MP from 2004 to 2009.

Himachal will go to elections in 2027. Chander was elected MLA from Guler constituency for five terms between 1983 and 2004. He also served as a minister, serving key portfolios like higher education, health and environment, in former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s government. “How will elections be possible without an organisation,” he questioned.

On the outcome of the Delhi assembly elections, Chander said, “The Congress did not fight the polls seriously. When the elections were announced, they were given tickets and sent to contest. The Delhi results should be taken seriously and when our organisation is not strong, how will we fight the elections.”